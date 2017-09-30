Chiefs coach on what is needed to win title

Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela has mathematically explained what is needed for his side to win the Absa Premiership title this season.

Coaches in the PSL are known to plan their objectives in terms of points for the season, with Gavin Hunt and Pitso Mosimane famous among these coaches.

Komphela, vying for his first-ever league title in his third season at the helm of Chiefs, highlighted that 60 points would secure the title, but stressed the need to divide these points into manageable portions.

‘To win the league you have to have 10 points in every group of five matches, how do you get that 10 points?’ he asked the media.

‘It means you can win three, draw one, lose one – that gives you 10.

‘You could have lost two matches at home and won three away, you’re still in line. I don’t want to say that as an explanation that would be an eloquent excuse, so the best thing is not to respond, but I must answer your question.’

The former Maritzburg United mentor spoke of the importance of collecting maximum points at home, in addition to calling on the Chiefs fans to fill the FNB Stadium for home games.

‘But we must win matches at home. One thing that I want to see: I wish we could have the same ambience and atmosphere we get when we play outside [away from home].

‘Any other stadium in South Africa – you go to Nelspruit, Durban, Cape Town, wherever – if FNB could be like that. But I know it will happen, the only thing that can bring that [attendance] up is us winning.

‘It’s that question of chicken and egg, which one came first? Do you win first and get them [supporters] coming, or they come in and push you to win. We’ll have to win first, because the responsibility that we carry is the one of winning.

‘We cannot invite, the invitation can only be extended by winning. We must win,’ he concluded.