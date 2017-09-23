Chiefs, Arrows ends goalless

There was more than enough action but ultimately no goals when Golden Arrows visited Kaizer Chiefs in Saturday’s late kick-off.

Arrows maintained their unbeaten start to the season as Chiefs failed to find a winner on home soil despite having the lion’s share of possession.

Coach Steve Komphela started Hendrick Ekstein in place of Wiseman Mewiya but it was veteran Siphiwe Tshabalala who was the dynamo in midfield as he created the best attacking play including the chance for Gustavo Paez just after the 1o minute park. Paez squandered the opportunity as Arrows sit back and were content to defend in numbers.

The first half ended goalless with both sides unable to do enough to take control of the outing.

William Twala was introduced into the second half with good effect but it was again Tshabalala who created the best chance for side with some slicking passing and interplay – his final ball to Paez, however, was not hit on target as Chiefs continued to toil in search of a winner.

The winner would not be in the offing on Saturday as the small crowd left frustrated with little reward for their persistent singing.

The match ended on a sour note with an injury scare to national number one Itumeleng Khune. ‘Spiderkid’ suffered what appeared to be a neck injury when he made a late save from Knox Mutizwa. Fortunately for Chiefs, there was not enough time for makeshift stopper Edmore Chirambadare to be tested.

The draw keeps Arrows top of the table and still unbeaten while for Chiefs, it is another 90 frustrating minutes when they failed to live up to expectiations.

Photo: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images