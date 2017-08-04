Chiefs and Pirates to face music for FNB stampede

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates are expeted to testify at the commission of inquiry into the stampede which claimed the lives of two people at the FNB Stadium during the Carling Black Label Champions Cup.

The sports minister set-up a comission of inquiry shortly after the deaths of two supporters who lost their lives during the annual pre-season speactacle between the two teams and Thembelani Nxesi revealed that the Soweto giants will be called to the inquiry.

‘We believe that the clubs, organisers of the event or other stakeholders who were involved must be called to the inquiry,’ said ministry director-general Alec Moemi.

‘We have set ourselves one month to produce a report and should there be a need for an extension it will be considered carefully,’ he added.

Nxesi revealed that the aim of the inquiry is to hold those responsible for any wrongdoing to task.

‘What is clear here is that we have to go deeper into this issue and find out how we ended up in this situation. Find out who was responsible for security, was there enough personnel, what was the role of the stakeholders.

‘Did the stakeholders play their roles, and if not why not?’ he added.