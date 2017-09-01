Chelsea sign Zappacosta

Chelsea have completed the signing of Davide Zappacosta, the full-back joining from Serie A side Torino for an undisclosed fee.

Zappacosta has signed a four-year deal with the Premier League champions – in a move that sees him link up once again with Antonio Conte, who selected him for Italy’s Euro 2016 squad.

The Premier League champions are reported to have paid €28million (£25.8m) plus €2m in bonuses to secure Zappacosta’s signature.

Capable of playing in defence or midfield, the versatile 25-year-old – who scored two goals in 56 Serie A appearances for Torino, has become Chelsea’s fifth signing of the transfer window.

Zappacosta told Chelsea’s official website: “It is a dream for me to join Chelsea and play in the Premier League. I am very excited to be here and start working with the team.

‘I hope I can show my quality to the coach, my team-mates and the supporters.’

Technical director Michael Emenalo said: “Davide is a player of international calibre who Antonio Conte knows well and we have been aware of for some time.

‘We are very pleased to be able to bring him to the club and believe he will become an important member of the squad.’

