Cheetahs shock Leinster

Ernst Stapelberg kicked 18 points to guide the Cheetahs to a 38-19 bonus-point win over Leinster in Bloemfontein on Friday. MARIETTE ADAMS reports.

What a performance this was by the Cheetahs. If Leinster came into this contest expecting to make light work of their hosts, they were quickly introduced to an alternative reality. If Leinster came into this contest prepared for a physical onslaught, they got that and more.

The Cheetahs delivered a physically dominant, tactically astute and defensively composed performance to claim one of their greatest victories. It was also the first time they had registered back-to-back Pro14 wins.

Rory Duncan’s charges put pressure on the Leinster scrums, while also contesting well at their lineouts. Apart from Stapelberg’s excellent kicking, which initially swung the momentum the way of the Cheetahs, blindside flank Henco Venter was immense, although the Cheetahs should be lauded for an all-round tremendous effort.

Stapelberg first slotted a second-minute penalty to give the home side the lead. But their joy and that of the crowd was short-lived as Leinster easily ran in a try out wide through wing Barry Daly. Viewers would have been excused for thinking that was the beginning of the end for the Cheetahs. As it turned out, that defensive mishap was an exception to the rule on the night.

Leinster were curbed on attack, but their defensive patterns were cut to shreds as the Cheetahs went on the offensive with rare urgency and conviction to accumulate their points. Stapelberg landed three more penalties before William Small-Smith extended that advantage with a converted try.

From a dominant scrum, Tian Meyer took the ball to the line, drew two tacklers and released Francois Venter on an angled run. With options on either side, the captain passed right to Small-Small, who scuttled away to score.

Against all expectations, the Cheetahs continued to dominate in the second half. And conceding a yellow card soon after the restart didn’t help Leinster’s cause either. Hooker James Tracy was deemed guilty of a no-arms tackle 5m from the tryline and sent to the sin bin.

In his absence, the Cheetahs scored twice as first Torsten van Jaarsveld then Ox Nche powered over from close range for a 31-5 scoreline.

The momentum swung in Leinster’s favour in the final quarter, with the Cheetahs conceding a concession of penalties. This little mini-battle saw Daly score another two tries to complete his hat-trick and set up a nervy finale.

Knowing the Cheetahs, they could have easily lost the game from that winning position. But not this time. They managed to keep their shape in defence and when a wild pass was made by Leinster inside the Cheetahs’ 22 area, a perfectly timed run saw Luther Obi intercept the ball and score at the other end to secure an unlikely bonus-point win for the Cheetahs.

Cheetahs – Tries: William Small-Smith, Torsten van Jaarsveld, Ox Nche, Luther Obi. Conversions: Ernst Stapelberg (3). Penalties: Stapelberg (4).

Leinster – Tries: Barry Daly (3). Conversions: Ross Berne (2).

Cheetahs – 15 Sergeal Petersen, 14 Rosko Specman, 13 Francois Venter, 12 William Small-Smith, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Ernst Stapelberg, 9 Tian Meyer, 8 Oupa Mohoje, 7 Henco Venter, 6 Paul Schoeman, 5 Reniel Hugo, 4 Justin Basson, 3 Tom Botha, 2 Torsten van Jaarsveld, 1 Charles Marais.

Subs: 16 Jacques du Toit, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Johan Coetzee, 19 Rynier Bernardo, 20 Junior Pokomela, 21 Shaun Venter, 22 Nico Lee, 23 Luther Obi.

Leinster – 15 Joey Carbery, 14 Dave Kearney, 13 Noel Reid, 12 Isa Nacewa (c), 11 Barry Daly, 10 Ross Byrne, 9 Jamison Gibson-Park, 8 Jack Conan, 7 Josh van der Flier, 6 Jordi Murphy, 5 Mick Kearney, 4 Ross Molony, 3 Michael Bent, 2 James Tracy, 1 Cian Healy.

Subs: 16 Seán Cronin, 17 Peter Dooley, 18 Andrew Porter, 19 Rhys Ruddock, 20 Max Deegan, 21 Nick McCarthy, 22 Cathal Marsh, 23 Rory O’Loughlin.

Photo: Johan Pretorius/Gallo Images