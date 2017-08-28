Cheetahs set for Pro14

The Cheetahs have named a strong 28-man touring squad for their first two away games in the Pro14.

The Bloemfontein-based side will face Ulster at the Kingspan Stadium in their season-opener this Friday, before taking on Munster on 9 September.

As expected, they have named a strong squad for the start of the Pro14, although Springboks Francois Venter and Oupa Mohoje remain unavailable due to national commitments and injury respectively.

The Free State Cheetahs will also face the Sharks in a Currie Cup game on Saturday, with a second-string side set to head into battle.

Cheetahs squad: Charles Marais, Ox Nche, Joseph Dweba, Jacques du Toit, Torsten van Jaarsveld, Erich de Jager, Aranos Coetzee, Tom Botha, Justin Basson, Armandt Koster, Reniel Hugo, Rynier Bernardo, Paul Schoeman, Henco Venter, Gerhard Olivier, Niell Jordaan, Shaun Venter, Tian Meyer, Zee Mkhabela, Cecil Afrika, Robbie Petzer, Makazole Mapimpi, Ali Mgijima, William Small-Smith, Rayno Benjamin, Rosko Specman, Sergeal Petersen, Clayton Blommetjies.

