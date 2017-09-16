Cheetahs claim first Pro14 win

The Cheetahs defeated Zebre 54-39 in Bloemfontein on Saturday to register their maiden Pro14 win, writes MARIETTE ADAMS.

It was touch and go for a moment, but the Cheetahs – with two tries apiece from Makazole Mapimpi and Torsten van Jaarsveld – eventually subdued the feisty Italian team to claim a bonus-point win and get their Pro14 campaign up and running.

Both sides came into the contest in search of a first triumph of the tournament, but playing at home the Cheetahs were expected to fare much better and in the process pick up a comfortable win. However, there was nothing regulatory about the result and Zebre should be commended for doggedly staying in the fight with a composed performance in foreign surroundings.

The visitors were ambitious on attack early on and it paid dividends as they raced out to an 11-point lead. Flyhalf Carlo Canno goalled two penalties before lock George Biagi landed a third blow with a well-worked try on the back of a miracle pass from Canna in the build-up.

The Cheetahs needed to score next to stay in the contest and they did so in some fashion. Having lost most of their own lineouts up to that point, the hosts got their act together at the set piece. That resulted in them scoring 19 unanswered points.

From a kick return, wing Luther Obi ran the ball back, drew two defenders and then sent Mapimpi flying down the touchline to score. A contentious yellow card for leading with the arm, reduced Zebre to 14 men and the Cheetahs dotted down twice in that period through William Small-Smith and Obi.

There would be an immediate response from Zebre when flank Johan Meyer powered over following some unrelenting pressure right on the Cheetahs’ line. Canna’s conversion meant his side trailed 19-18 at the break.

The second half was more frenetic and open than the first. Both sets of defences were under siege and failed miserably at containing the opposition’s attack.

Mapimpi completed his brace and when Zebre conceded another yellow card, Van Jaarsveld barged over from close quarters for the Cheetahs’ next two tries, although centre Mattia Bellini scored in-between the hooker’s double.

The last 20 minutes were chaotic as the both teams added two further tries to their tally, with Zebre having the final say. But for all intents and purposes, the game had already been won by the Cheetahs.

Cheetahs – Tries: Makazole Mapimpi (2), William Small-Smith, Luther Obi, Torsten van Jaarsveld (2), Tian Meyer, Sergeal Petersen. Conversions: Ernst Stapelberg (7).

Zebre – Tries: George Biagi, Johan Meyer, Mattia Bellini, Faialaga Afamasaga, Giulio Bisegni. Conversions: Carlo Canna, Marcello Violi (2), Guglielmo Palazzani. Penalties: Canna (2).

Cheetahs – 15 Sergeal Petersen, 14 Luther Obi, 13 Francois Venter, 12 William Small-Smith, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Ernst Stapelberg, 9 Shaun Venter, 8 Junior Pokomela, 7 Henco Venter, 6 Paul Schoeman, 5 Reniel Hugo, 4 Justin Basson, 3 Tom Botha, 2 Torsten van Jaarsveld, 1 Ox Nche.

Subs: 16 Jacques du Toit, 17 Charles Marais, 18 Johan Coetzee, 19 Rynier Bernardo, 20 Chris Dry, 21 Tian Meyer, 22 Nico Lee, 23 Cecil Afrika.

Zebre – 15 Ciaran Gaffney, 14 Giulio Bisegni, 13 Mattia Bellini, 12 Tommaso Castello (c), 11 Gabriele Di Giulio, 10 Carlo Canna, 9 Marcello Violi, 8 Renato Giammarioli, 7 Giovanni Licata, 6 Johan Meyer, 5 George Biagi, 4 David Sisi, 3 Dario Chistolini, 2 Oliviero Fabiani, 1 Andrea Lovotti.

Subs: 16 Sami Panico, 17 Andrea De Marchi, 18 Roberto Tenga, 19 Leonard Krumov, 20 Derick Minnie, 21 Guglielmo Palazzani, 22 Serafin Bordoli, 23 Faialaga Afamasaga.

