Cheetahs chop and change for Pumas clash

Coach Rory Duncan was forced to make six changes to the Cheetahs starting XV for their game against the Pumas in Mbombela on Wednesday.

Three Free State players, Oupa Mohoje, Uzair Cassiem and Francois Venter were included in the Springbok squad for the Rugby Championship and will play no further part in the Currie Cup.

Jasper Wiese, who will make his debut, and Henco Venter come into the side to replace Mohoje and Cassiem. Sevens specialist Ryno Benjamin takes Venter’s place in the centre, with the captaincy falling to Niell Jordaan.

Up front, Duncan has opted for an all-new front row. Props Ox Nche and Aranos Coetzee and hooker Jacques du Toit will start in tandem ahead of Charles Marais, Tom Botha and Joseph Dweba.

Free State Cheetahs – 15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 Rosco Speckman, 13 William Small-Smith, 12 Ryno Benjamin 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Niel Marais, 9 Shaun Venter, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Henco Venter, 6 Niell Jordaan (c), 5 Reniel Hugo, 4 Justin Basson, 3 Aranos Coetzee, 2 Jacques du Toit, 1 Ox Noche.

Subs: 16 Charles Marais, 17 Joseph Dweba, 18 Rynier Bernado, 19 Junior Pokomela, 20 Zee Mkhabela, 21 JW Jonker, 22 Malcolm Jaer.

Photo: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix