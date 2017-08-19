‘Cheating’ Kaino sent home

Flanker Jerome Kaino has returned to New Zealand after a newspaper alleged that he had cheated on his wife with a former Australian model.

New Zealand Rugby has confirmed Kaino, who was not part of the match-day squad, has returned home to deal with the matter. The Daily Telegraph in Sydney ran a story in the Saturday edition headlined ‘Love Rat’, accompanied by a photo of Kaino with model Tara Pokarier.

The Telegraph alleged that the All Blacks loose forward had been ‘cheating on his wife with a former Australian model’, claiming they had met in hotels in Auckland, Sydney and Brisbane before Pokarier discovered he was married.

A ‘close friend’ was quoted in the article as stating Pokarier was shocked to discover that the All Black was married

‘While NZR does not wish to comment on individual behaviour, it is clear that this is really hurting rugby, all the people concerned, our fans and supporters,’ said chief executive Steve Tew. ‘We take these issues very seriously, and are also mindful that these issues affect people with families and loved ones.

‘At a time when we are grappling with our cultural reputation, the Respect and Responsibility Review, which is currently under way, is even more important. The Review is being presented to the NZR Board this month and we are looking to make that public sometime in September.’

