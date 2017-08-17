Cassiem to start, Bosch on bench for Springboks

Uzair Cassiem will start at No 8 for the Springboks against Argentina in Port Elizabeth on Saturday, while Curwin Bosch is set to make his Test debut from the bench.

Eben Etzebeth will continue to lead the side in the injury-enforced absence of Warren Whiteley. Cassiem will replace Whiteley at No 8, while the flanks that started against France in the third Test (Siya Kolisi and Jaco Kriel) retain their places in the back row.

Coenie Oosthuizen will start at tighthead prop ahead of Frans Malherbe, who has been ruled out with a neck injury. The match against the Pumas this Saturday will mark Oosthuizen’s first Test start since 2014.

‘Uzair is a very versatile loose forward and the added advantage is that he is also an excellent option in the lineout,’ said Bok coach Allister Coetzee.

‘Coenie has played consistently well this season for the Sharks and he performed well for us whenever he came off the bench in the French series, while Trevor has worked extremely hard and deserves his opportunity.’

In the backline, Ross Cronjé starts ahead of Francois Hougaard at scrumhalf.

Trevor Nyakane will take Oosthuizen’s place on the bench. The uncapped Bosch and Damian de Allende, whose last Test was against Italy in November, are the other new faces on the bench.

‘Curwin is a young player with huge potential and a bright future ahead of him,’ said Coetzee. ‘He showed in the very tough Super Rugby competition that he is a skilful player and a prolific goal kicker and he covers both fullback and flyhalf.

‘He can be very proud of his inclusion in the match day squad as he matriculated from Grey High [Port Elizabeth] just two years ago.’

According to the Springbok coach, the Boks are well prepared for the opening fixture against the Pumas.

‘We are pleased with our preparations and we expect another huge contest from Argentina, a very proud rugby nation.

‘They are excellent in their set pieces, and have a number of world class players in this team. Their biggest threat is that they strike from first phase, hard at the breakdown, looking to turn ball over and get into general attack,’ explained Coetzee.

Experienced Springbok Tendai Mtawarira is set to play in a record 30th consecutive Rugby Championship match, surpassing the record held by wing Bryan Habana. Mtawarira will also extend his record as the most-capped Springbok prop to 91 Tests.

Saturday’s fixture at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium is match number 100 for South Africa in the Rugby Championship since the inaugural Tri-Nations match against Australia on 13 July, 1996. The match is also the 10th meeting between the Boks and the Pumas since the Argentinians joined the competition in 2012.

The Boks are unbeaten at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, with three wins and a draw dating back to 2011 at the venue.

Springboks – 15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Raymond Rhule, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Jan Serfontein, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ross Cronjé, 8 Uzair Cassiem, 7 Jaco Kriel, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Beast Mtawarira.

Subs: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Trevor Nyakane,19 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 20 Jean-Luc du Preez, 21 Francois Hougaard, 22 Curwin Bosch, 23 Damian de Allende.

