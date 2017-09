Manchester City have confirmed that striker Sergio Aguero was injured in a car accident in Amsterdam on Thursday.

The 29-year-old will be assessed by Club doctors today after being involved in a road accident on Thursday.

The City forward was in Holland on his day off and has sustained injuries.

He will return to Manchester this morning and his status will be checked ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League clash at Chelsea.

-This story originally appeared on FourFourTwo.co.za