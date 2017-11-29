Burmester ready for Mauritius Open

In-form Dean Burmester enjoyed an impressive European Tour campaign in 2017, and is ready to kick on this season with a strong showing at the 2017 AfrAsia Mauritius Bank Open.

The big-hitting 28-year-old finished last season in 41st place in the Race to Dubai, after narrowly failing to take Jon Rahm into a playoff at the DP World Tour Championship. He found the water, going rather ambitiously for the green in two on the 72nd hole, and settled for a par and a share of fourth. That result has Burmester in good spirits as he looks to start strongly in the 2017-18 campaign.

‘I’m feeling good,’ he said ahead of this week’s tri-sanctioned event at the Heritage Golf Club.

‘I had a nice week’s holiday here in Mauritius last week, so that was lovely to spend some good family time, just lying on the beach drinking a couple of cocktails.

‘It was nice to have a week off at the end of a long season. Nice to get right back at it – strike while the iron’s hot, that’s what they say, so it’s nice to be back here at Heritage, and I love the golf course and obviously love the place.

‘Very pleased with the year, I pretty much ticked every box – just didn’t play any majors or world golf championships. I contended in quite a few big tournaments with some of the best players in the world, and that’s what we practice for. Hopefully we can keep the ball rolling, and come the desert swing and SA Open later in the year be ready.’

Burmester will need to be at his very best if he wants to leave the island with the €191 660 on offer for the winner.

Photo: Scott Halleran/Getty Images