Burkina Faso could sue Fifa for ordering replay

The Burkina Faso Football Federation (FBF) are planning to sue Fifa for ordering a replay of the World Cup qualifier between Bafana Bafana and Senegal.

The match in question was won by South Africa when they defeated Senegal 2-1 in November after referee Joseph Lamptey awarded Bafana Bafana a controversial penalty in the match.

However, the Ghanaian referee has since received a lifetime ban of matches for match manipulation with the ruling imposed by the Fifa Disciplinary and Appeal Committees.

The FBF released the following statement:

‘On 7 September 2017, Fifa notified the Burkina Faso Football Federation (FBF) by correspondence dated 6 September 2017 and signed by the Deputy Secretary-General (Football) of the said body, the decision of the World Cup Qualification Office of Fifa.

‘In the correspondence, the Bureau made the decision that the match between South Africa and Senegal will be replayed on a yet to be allocated day in November by Fifa.

‘Consequently, the correspondence continues, ‘the result of the match of 12 November 2016 is canceled for all effects’. The correspondence states that in accordance with Article 3 paragraph 4 of the regulations for the 2018 Fifa World Cup, this “decision is final and without appeal’.

‘Following this notification, the Legal Affairs Committee of the Burkinabe Football Federation is currently analyzing the follow-up to this decision.

‘The FBF invites the Burkinabe sports public to remain united and in solidarity behind the Stallions for victories even more brilliant and for a qualification for the 2018 World Cup.’