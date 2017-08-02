Bulls turn down curtain-raiser request from Lions

The Blue Bulls have declined a request to play their Currie Cup match against the Golden Lions as a curtain-raiser to the Super Rugby final at Ellis Park on Saturday.

The teams are scheduled to play their Currie Cup fixture at Loftus in Pretoria on Saturday at 19:00pm.

The Lions asked the them to move the game to Ellis Park, and in return they’d play their scheduled home Currie Cup match against the Bulls in September at Loftus, but the Bulls immediately turned down the offer.

‘There were obviously already some tickets sold for Saturday’s clash at Loftus and there were also several other considerations that needed to be taken into account,’ Lions CEO Rudolf Straeuli told Netwerk24.com.

