Bulls suffer Kirsten blow

Blue Bulls flank Jannes Kirsten injured ankle ligaments in the loss to Western Province and will be sidelined for several weeks.

The Bulls went down 45-34 to WP at Newlands on Saturday. Coach Nollis Marais has since confirmed that Kirsten, one of the Bulls’ key players, has injured ankle ligaments and will be unavailable for the next few weeks.

The severity of Kirsten’s injury will be made public in the next 24 hours following further tests. Marais said that Tim Agaba is likely to fill the void on the flank.

