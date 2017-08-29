Blue Bulls suffer more injury blows

Boom Prinsloo and Abongile Nonkontwana have been ruled out of the Blue Bulls’ match against Griquas on Friday.

The Bulls’ Currie Cup campaign has been hampered by injury and on Monday it was confirmed that Nonkontwana fractured his hand and Prinsloo suffered a hip injury in the 51-15 defeat against the Pumas last Friday.

Nonkontwana will be sidelined for between four and six weeks, while Prinsloo will be out for two weeks and is expected to return in time for their match against the Golden Lions on 16 September.

In better news, wings Duncan Matthews and Jade Stiglingh and flank Shaun Adendorff have overcome their respective injuries and will be available for selection against Griquas.

