Bulls sign Marnitz Boshoff

The Blue Bulls have confirmed the acquisition of flyhalf Marnitz Boshoff as one of three new signings.

Boshoff was recently granted an early release from his contract with Irish club Connacht following the death of his father.

On Wednesday, the Bulls announced that Boshoff had signed a two-year deal that will see him ply his trade at Loftus until the end of the 2019 season.

The 28-year-old, who played most of his junior rugby in Pretoria, is available for selection in the Currie Cup immediately.

Additionally, former Lions No 8 Jaco Venter, and Blitzboks star Tim Agaba have also signed contracts with the Bulls that will run through to 2019.

Meanwhile, prop Lizo Gqoboka, lock Jason Jenkins and scrumhalf André Warner have agreed to extend their contracts for least two more seasons. Wing Duncan Matthew has agreed terms to stay at the Bulls until 2020.

The Bulls’ high-performance manager, Xander Janse van Rensburg, says the latest contractual agreements are a sign of exciting times at the union.

‘Not only are we getting players of international calibre confirming their confidence in our structures, but we also see current players expressing their desire to build and extend their careers with us.

‘This is a humbling endorsement of the process under way in Pretoria. With quality players like these who just put pen to paper, the results will be seen sooner, rather than later,’ said Van Rensburg.