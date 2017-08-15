Bulls rocked by injuries

The Blue Bulls were left with four injured players after playing three matches over the course of eight days.

As reported earlier, flank Jannes Kirsten sustained an ankle injury in the 45-34 loss to Western Province on Saturday. The Bulls have since confirmed that wing Duncan Matthews suffered a knee injury in the same match.

Both players have been ruled out of the Bulls’ game against the Free State Cheetahs at Loftus this coming weekend.

Furthermore, wing Travis Ismaiel is out for at least four weeks with a knee injury and hooker Jaco Visagie has been ruled out for a minimum of two weeks due to a recurring shoulder knock. Both players were injured during their 28-20 defeat to the Sharks last Wednesday.

