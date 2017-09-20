Bulls coach won’t pick Bok duo

Blue Bulls coach John Mitchell has decided not to select Handré Pollard and Rudy Paige for their match against the Sharks at Kings Park on Saturday.

The duo was released from the Springbok squad by coach Allister Coetzee, who expected them to be given game time in the Currie Cup.

That won’t happen this weekend, though, as Mitchell believes that picking them would disrupt the Bulls.

‘It’s always good to have the Springboks return, it is also nice for them because they have returned on their own accord as well. Clearly they enjoy the way that we prepare, so it helps them heading towards their next camp,’ said Mitchell on Tuesday.

‘They won’t be selected this week for us, and we have been very clear about that and they understand that. This is done for our team cohesion, and the growth of ourselves is more important at this minute, and they understand that. But they can also still prepare very well for Test week by training with us in the training week.’

Pollard and Paige, who both came off the bench against the All Blacks in Albany, are expected to be in the Bok match 23 for their Test against the Wallabies in Bloemfontein next Saturday.

