Bucs register 39-man PSL squad

Orlando Pirates have released a mammoth 39-man squad for the 2017-18 Absa Premiership season.

The Soweto giants will look to improve on their dismal worst-ever finish in the PSL campaign last season.

Milutin Sredojevic, along with assistant coach Rulani Mokwena, have registered 39 players for the season, although many of them are expected to play in the MultiChoice Diski Challenge, having not featured at senior level yet.

Pirates’ 2017-18 Season Squad List:

Abbubaker Mobara, Amigo Luvuyo Memela, Ayanda Nkosi, Ayanda Oscar Gcaba, Bernard Morrison, Darnell Job, Emmanuel Shinkut Daniel, Gladwin Shitolo, Grant Alroy Peters, Happy Queenton Jele, Issa Sarr, Justice Chabalala, Lehlohonolo Mtshali, Lyle Foster, Malefole Katleho Molaba, Marc Nathan van Heerden, Moegamat Yusuf Maart, Mthokozisi Evans Dube, Musa Bloffis Nyatama, Nkosinathi Mthiyane, Ntsikelelo Nyauza, Phila Mzila, Ricardo Torres Lourenco, Riyaad Norodien, Sakhile Innocent Maela, Siyabonga Mpontshane, Terence Mpho Makola, Thabiso Simon Kutumela, Thabo Euclite Rakhale, Thabo Matlaba, Thabo Qalinge, Thamsanqa Aubrey Gabuza, Thamsanqa Sangweni, Thapelo Jackson Mabokgwane, Thembinkosi Lorch, Thobela Thobani Sikhakhane, Tsebo Lwazi Tsotetsi, Wayne Sandilands and Yanga Baliso.

Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/Backpagepix