Former Springbok flank Heinrich Brüssow is set to join the Northampton Saints at the end of the season.

Brüssow is currently playing for the Docomo Red Hurricanes in Japan.

According to Netwerk24, he has told the club that he will not be renewing his contract.

Northampton already have several South Africans on their books, including Cobus Reinach, Nic Groom, Francois van Wyk and David Ribbans.

Photo: Steve Haag/Gallo Images