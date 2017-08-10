Brockie targets 20 goals in PSL

SuperSport United striker Jeremy Brockie has challenged himself to get closer to the 20-goal mark in the Absa Premiership this season.



The last person to reach a goal tally of 20 goals in the PSL was Siyabonga Nomvethe when he scored 20 goals for Moroka Swallows during the 2011-12 campaign.

Brockie finished joint fifth on the goal-scoring chart with Khama Billiat after getting eight goals in the Absa Premiership last season.

The New Zealand striker says he is looking forward to have a more consistent campaign in the hopes of reaching his objective of scoring 20 goals or more.

‘I’d like to think that I can get closer to that 20-goal mark in the league. I have some good players who are playing around me and they are giving me opportunities,’ Brockie told KickOff.com.

‘If I can play at a good level consistently, then I can’t see a reason why I can’t get closer to that 20 goals in the league.

‘I have said before that I was disappointed with the league tally I got. Lebza [Manyama] got 13 in the league and I don’t think that’s enough over 30 games to justify winning that award.

‘But in saying that, he had a fantastic season and hopefully in the coming season we can get closer to that 20-goal mark. There’s good quality strikers in this league, it’s just a matter of consistency.’

Brockie continued to say that he would also like to win his first Absa Premiership title with the club after winning back-to-back Nedbank Cup trophies with SuperSport.

‘I don’t want to leave South Africa without winning a league title, so hopefully I can tick that one off before I get too old,’ he added.

‘Eric [Tinkler] has maintained the professionalism which Stuart [Baxter] brought to the club, which was very important. He’s pretty similar in terms of the way he wants to play the game.

‘His training sessions are a little different, but enjoyable. We have a nice buzz about the club right now. We have a tough start to the season, but [we] would not have it any other way because the boys normally get up for it against the big clubs.’

SuperSport United are scheduled to take on Kaizer Chiefs in their MTN8 quarter-final clash at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

Kick-off has been scheduled for 20:15.