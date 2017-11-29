Brockie to snub Sundowns?

SuperSport United striker Jeremy Brockie has suggested that he could reject the chance to join Mamelodi Sundowns in the upcoming transfer window.

Masandawana are known to be keen admirers of the Caf Confederation Cup Golden Boot winner. However, Brockie, who had previously submitted a transfer request that was turned down by United, revealed that he could finish his career with Matsatsantsa.

When quizzed about Sundowns’ interest in him, the New Zealand international revealed that he is not aware of anything, but said that he is set to meet with his agent to discuss the way forward.

‘I am not aware of anything. Now that the African competition is over I will be meeting with my agent and plan the way forward.

‘I have enjoyed playing for SuperSport and possibly could end my career here. But who knows what the future will bring. Football is a strange game,’ he concluded.

The 30-year-old is contracted to United until 2020.