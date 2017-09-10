Brockie: I’m quite happy to be in the final

SuperSport United striker Jeremy Brockie says he was pleased to help his side reach the MTN8 final after scoring a brace against Maritzburg United on Saturday.

Matsatsantsa made their way into the final of the competition after claiming a 3-1 aggregate victory over the Team of Choice on Saturday.

The New Zealand striker says he is delighted to have helped his side reach the finals and has dedicated his Man of the Match award to coach Eric Tinkler, who stuck by him through everything.

‘Since I’ve been a kid I’ve dreamt of becoming a professional player. No matter what happens outside of the pitch, when I cross that line I’ve got a job to do. The coach stuck by me the whole time and the boys, this is for them,’ Brockie told SuperSport TV after the game.

‘We knew it was going to be tough coming to Maritzburg. They had the advantage from the first leg. We knew they were going to come out firing. Brilliant crowd today. But it helped getting the goals in the first half, settling the nerves.

‘They have good players. The second goal just before half-time was perfect timing. It put us in a better position. I’m quite happy to be in the final.’

SuperSport United will now turn their attention to the Absa Premiership when they take on Platinum Stars on Tuesday.

Kick-off has been set for 19:30.

Photo: Sydney Mahlangu /BackpagePix