Boshoff starts as Mitchell wields the axe

Marnitz Boshoff will start at flyhalf as one of nine changes to the Blue Bulls’ starting XV for their Currie Cup match against Griquas in Pretoria on Friday.

Coach John Mitchell has made wholesale changes after his side’s embarrassing 51-15 defeat against the Pumas last week.

Only six players who started in Nelspruit – Lizo Gqoboka, Ruben van Heerden, Jannes Kirsten, Nic de Jager, JT Jackson and Warrick Gelant – survived the cut.

In the backline, Duncan Matthews replaces Jamba Ulengo on the right wing, Johnny Kotze comes in for the injured Dries Swanepoel at inside centre, and Rabs Maxwane is preferred on the left wing ahead of Kefentse Mahlo.

Boshoff and Ivan van Zyl are the new halfbacks, with Tony Jantjies and André Warner dropping to the bench.

In the pack, flank Shaun Adendorff and lock Aston Fortuin replace injured duo Boom Prinsloo and Abongile Nonkontwana.

Tighthead prop Dayan van der Westhuizen and hooker Edgar Marutlulle will start in the front row in place of Conraad van Vuuren and Jan-Henning Campher.

‘We are still busy developing as a team. We are adapting to a new playing style and philosophy and I am giving a number of players the opportunity to be exposed to that in a match situation,’ said Mitchell.

‘We have certainly not given up on the season. These players do have the talent and ability to perform at this level, but it is an extensive overhaul that will take some time.’

Blue Bulls – 15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Duncan Matthews, 13 Johnny Kotze, 12 JT Jackson, 11 Rabs Maxwane, 10 Marnitz Boshoff, 9 Ivan van Zyl, 8 Nic de Jager (c), 7 Jannes Kirsten, 6 Shaun Adendorff, 5 Ruben van Heerden, 4 Aston Fortuin, 3 Dayan van der Westhuizen, 2 Edgar Marutlulle, 1 Lizo Gqoboka.

Subs: 16 Johan Grobbelaar, 17 Matthys Basson, 18 Jano Venter, 19 Tim Agaba, 20 André Warner, 21 Tony Jantjies/Tinus de Beer, 22 Franco Naude/Stedman Gans.

Photo: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images