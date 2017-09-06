Bosch back for Pumas battle

Curwin Bosch will start at flyhalf for the Sharks in Friday’s clash against the Pumas in Nelspruit.

After being released by the Boks, Bosch returns to the Sharks’ No 10 jersey in place of Benhard Janse van Rensburg, while in the only other change to the backline, Garth April takes over from the injured Inny Radebe at fullback.

A solitary change up front sees former Kings prop Ross Geldenhuys come in to start ahead of John-Hubert Meyer.

Sharks – 15 Garth April, 14 Tythan Adams, 13 Jeremy Ward, 12 Lukhanyo Am, 11 Sibusiso Nkosi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Tera Mtembu, 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Keegan Daniel, 5 Ruan Botha (c), 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Armand van der Merwe, 1 Thomas du Toit.

Subs: 16 Franco Marais, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Jean Droste, 19 Wian Vosloo, 20 Michael Claassens, 21 Marius Louw, 22 Rhyno Smith.

Photo: Steve Haag/Gallo Images