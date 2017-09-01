Booysen makes Ajax return

Ajax Cape Town have announced the signing of Bafana Bafana defender Mario Booysen from Mamelodi Sundowns.

The 29-year-old has signed a three-year contract with the club, after rejoining the club from Absa Premiership rivals Sundowns.

Booysen, who came through the ranks at the Urban Warriors, made his way into the first team in 2007, after which he spent three seasons on loan at Bloemfontein Celtic, Maritzburg United and SuperSport United respectively, before joining the latter on a permanent deal in 2011.

The defender went on to join the Brazilians in 2014, however he found game time at Sundowns hard to come by, and has returned to Matsatsantsa.

Over the course of his career, Booysen has racked up 172 appearances in all competitions, while scoring 10 goals and assisting a further two in the process.