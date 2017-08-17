Boks wary of Argentina

Assistant coach Franco Smith says the Boks expect to face a ‘complete onslaught’ from Argentina in this Saturday’s opening Rugby Championship clash, writes CRAIG LEWIS in Port Elizabeth.

Argentina – and by association, the Jaguares – have proven to be somewhat of an enigma in recent years. Over the last two seasons of Super Rugby, the Jaguares have managed a total of 11 wins (while losing 19), despite the side being filled with Test players.

And while Argentina have been unable to finish higher than third in five seasons of the Rugby Championship, they have remained a highly-respected and competitive foe.

Argentina have particularly enjoyed some happy returns against the Springboks, winning two games and achieving one draw since 2012.

So it’s for good reason that the Boks remain only too aware of just how dangerous the unpredictable Pumas can be as they prepare for this Saturday’s clash at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Bok assistant coach Franco Smith said the shift in mindset that takes place when the Pumas pull on their national jersey was understandable.

‘The difference is that they are now able to concentrate on just six Test matches, whereas the Super Rugby competition is a really long season, and sometimes you have to vary your approach due to the opposition. Test match rugby is a very different proposition.

‘I’ve coached in Europe before and worked with Argentinian players, and they are very proud of their national side, and I think that puts an extra fire in their belly. They thrive on each other’s energy, and once they put on the jersey for their country, they are virtually prepared to die for that.’

The fact also remains that while the core of the Bok team is filled with Lions players who only recently completed a gruelling Super Rugby campaign, the well-rested Pumas will have been plotting an ambush for some time.

Smith said they know the opportunistic Argentinians will throw everything at them on Saturday, while looking to thrive on broken-field play.

‘We know Argentina will always bring something different. Their players should be well-rested, and they are a side that plays with confidence and to their strengths. They like to create one-on-ones and open the game up, so it will be important for us to be ready for that challenge.

‘Their first-phase play is a strength of theirs, and they are a side that can create something from nothing, and therefore the attention this week has been on preparing for a complete onslaught and not just certain aspects.’

And while the Boks will have been buoyed by the success they enjoyed in the June series against France, Smith said they were searching for further improvement.

‘We don’t want to be like any other team. Sometimes there is a misconception about that. We want to utilise our South African rugby strengths and DNA to our advantage, but while also proving that we have the skills to play exciting rugby. There’s hopefully no limit to how much better we can get.’

