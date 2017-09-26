Boks give Rhule the boot

The Springboks have released three players back to their provinces for Currie Cup and Pro14 duties this weekend.

Uncapped Sharks duo Dan du Preez and S’busiso Nkosi will return to Durban on Tuesday evening to join up with the Sharks, while wing Raymond Rhule will re-join the Cheetahs and is available for Pro14 selection.

Dillyn Leyds is expected to replace Rhule – who missed nine tackles against the All Blacks in Albany – in the Bok starting XV for Saturday’s match against the Wallabies in Bloemfontein.

On Monday, Bok coach Allister Coetzee had insisted that Rhule would not be discarded.

‘Don’t forget how good Raymond was against Australia [in Perth],’ said Coetzee. ‘I’m not a coach who will look at one poor performance and chuck someone away.’

Photo: Frikkie Kapp/Gallo Images