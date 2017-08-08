Boks face tough task ahead of Rugby Championship

JON CARDINELLI looks at five things the Boks have to address ahead of their Rugby Championship campaign.

The Boks thrashed France 3-0 in the series played at home this June. An improved defensive showing, as well as a greater focus on pre-season fitness, allowed the hosts to play a more effective brand of rugby.

That said, Argentina, Australia and especially New Zealand will demand more of the Boks in the Rugby Championship. The Bok players and coaches will be in Port Elizabeth for a pre-tournament camp this week. Below are the areas and issues they will need to address.

NEW LEADERSHIP

The Bok coaches spoke at length about Warren Whiteley’s contributions as a player and captain across the three Tests against France. Someone else will need to shoulder that responsibility, though, now that Whiteley has been ruled out of the Rugby Championship due to injury. Eben Etzebeth led the side when Whiteley missed the most recent Test against France at Ellis Park. However, Siya Kolisi, an inspirational man and player who is Etzebeth’s captain at the Stormers, may be preferred as skipper in the coming tournament.

LACK OF EXPERIENCE

The 34-man squad announced this past Saturday is short on Test experience. Only three players, namely Beast Mtawarira (90), Etzebeth (57) and Francois Hougaard (42), have more than 30 Test caps. As many as 17 of the 34 have 10 or fewer caps, and three of those have yet to play a match for the Boks.

GREEN COMBINATIONS

The back-three combination of Andries Coetzee, Raymond Rhule and Courtnall Skosan has a total of nine Test caps. At least Coetzee and Skosan play together regularly at the Lions, though. Warrick Gelant and possibly Curwin Bosch will need to find their feet quickly alongside some unfamiliar faces. The Sharks’ Dan du Preez, who is likely to replace Whiteley at No 8, may have the benefit of starting alongside his brother Jean-Luc in the back row. However, how the new No 8 gels with the Lions halfbacks, and indeed those players in the back three in broken play, remains to be seen. Scrumhalf Ross Cronjé may also play alongside flyhalf Handré Pollard for the first time.

POOR AWAY RECORD

The Boks haven’t won a Test in Australia since 2013. They’ve won a total of three in New Zealand in the professional era (since 1996). They lost all six of their away Tests in 2016, a record that included a first-ever defeat in Argentina. Coetzee’s Boks will have a point to prove when they tour Argentina and Australasia, and when they tour Europe later this year.

DEFENCE IN WIDE CHANNELS

France enjoyed some success when they attacked the Boks in the wider channels. The big wingers of New Zealand will surely look to expose the Boks’ diminutive players out wide. The Kiwis also possess the best kicking game in Test rugby and should ask more questions of the Bok backline’s tactical and aerial abilities.

Photo: Anne Laing/HM Images