Boks to face England four times in 2018

The Springboks will play four Tests against England next year.

South Africa will host England in a three-Test series in June 2018 and then meet them again at Twickenham on 3 November.

The Boks last played in London in November last year, losing 37-21.

The RFU also confirmed England’s November 2018 fixtures against the All Blacks (10th), Japan (17th) and Wallabies (24th).

‘Our ambition is to be the No 1 team in the world going into the 2019 World Cup in Japan,’ said England coach Eddie Jones.

‘The [November 2018] series is incredibly important for England as we build towards the World Cup. We want to win that series 4-0 and we will need to play extremely well to beat four very good teams over a four-week period.

‘The series will give us a really good indicator of where we are as a squad, a year out from the World Cup, and gives us a real focus on what we have to do over the next 12 months to be ready for that series and win.

‘Over the next year we need to continue to develop a bulletproof side, that can find ways to win in matches, and we will have to work hard and be smart in what we do to bridge the gap between us and the All Blacks.

Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images