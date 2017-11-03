Boks could battle on ‘Redemption Tour’

An injury-hit Springbok team may struggle to win as many as two matches on the four-Test tour of Europe, writes JON CARDINELLI.

The Boks will have a point to prove when they journey to Europe. Their previous tour of the north, of course, will be remembered for all the wrong reasons.

2016 TOUR FROM HELL

Coach Allister Coetzee admitted that the 31-31 draw with the Barbarians in the first tour fixture ‘felt like a loss’. The Boks went on to lose 37-21 to England, 20-18 to Italy, and 27-13 to Wales.

The defeat at Twickenham marked the Boks’ first loss to England in 10 years; the defeat in Florence marked their first-ever loss to Italy; and the defeat in Cardiff marked South Africa’s heaviest-ever loss to Wales.

It isn’t surprising to hear that some are touting the Boks’ next visit to the northern hemisphere as the ‘Redemption Tour’. After facing Ireland in Dublin and then France in Paris, the Boks will have the chance to set the record straight against Italy in Padua and against Wales in Cardiff.

FATIGUE COULD FLOOR BOKS

The Boks showed signs of improvement in regard to their fitness and defence during the first phase of the 2017 Test season. Towards the end of the Rugby Championship, however, they slumped to two draws with Australia and two defeats against the All Blacks. They haven’t won a Test in four attempts.

The Boks will need to adapt to the wet and heavy underfoot conditions of the northern hemisphere. Coetzee and his coaches will face a further challenge in managing a group of tired players at the end of a southern-hemisphere season that began in February. The players from Ireland, France, Italy and Wales should be relatively fresh, considering that the European club competitions commenced in late August and early September.

Perhaps this is why so few South African sides have managed a clean sweep of wins on past tours. Four-Test sojourns to Europe have proved even trickier in recent times. After beating the All Blacks in the final clash of the 2014 Rugby Championship, the Boks went on to win two (against England and Italy) and lose two (against Ireland and Wales).

LUCK WITH THE IRISH

The Boks beat Ireland 2-1 in the series played in South Africa last year. Their recent record in Dublin, however, doesn’t make for encouraging reading. The Boks have lost four of their last six Tests in the Irish capital, including the most recent fixture in 2014 (the hosts won 29-15).

Ireland should be in a confident space after beating the All Blacks in late 2016 and then England in the 2017 Six Nations. Indeed, many of the Irish players who featured for the British & Irish Lions in that thrilling series draw against the All Blacks in June may still be buzzing.

Needless to say, the game against Ireland in Dublin next week promises to be the Boks’ toughest of the tour.

OPPORTUNITIES IN EUROPE

The Boks thrashed France 3-0 in the series played in South Africa in June. The French are always a stronger and more physical side when playing in front of 81,000 people at the Stade de France, though.

The Boks have lost four of their last five Tests against Les Bleus in France. That said, they may be encouraged by South Africa’s most recent result at the Stade de France: a 19-10 victory in 2013.

Italy dominated the Boks up front in the clash played in Florence last year. This year, however, the Boks should be better prepared for the breakdown challenge posed by the Azzurri.

The match in Padua will provide the Boks with an opportunity to redeem themselves for the 2016 defeat, and to land a psychological blow before the 2019 World Cup. The Boks will face Italy during the pool phase of the global tournament in Japan.

Overall, one would have to say that the current Bok side – with all of its personnel and coaching staff limitations – would do well to target the Tests in Paris and Padua as matches they can and should win. Of course, many felt that it wasn’t possible for the Boks to lose to Italy last year, and in the end the 20-18 scoreline in Florence flattered the visitors.

STING IN THE TAIL

South Africa boast a great overall record against Wales, having won 28 of the 32 Tests played since 1906. They’ve lost their last two Tests in Cardiff, though.

It’s in the next match against the Dragons – which will be played on 2 December, nearly 10 months after the start of the South African season – where the Bok players’ fitness as well as Coetzee’s management of the group will be under scrutiny. The tourists’ ranks will be further depleted when Elton Jantjies, Franco Mostert and Francois Louw return to their respective clubs in Japan and England.

BOK FIXTURES IN EUROPE

11 November: vs Ireland in Dublin

18 November: vs France in Paris

25 November: vs Italy in Padua

2 December: vs Wales in Cardiff

Photo: Matt Browne /Sportsfile