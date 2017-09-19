Bok flank sidelined for six months

Jaco Kriel will undergo a shoulder operation on Tuesday that will rule him out of action for six months.

The Lions and Bok flank sustained the injury during the Rugby Championship match against the Wallabies in Perth on 9 September.

Kriel will miss the Boks’ end-of-year tour, which includes matches against Ireland, France, Italy and Wales, and could also miss the start of Super Rugby.

The 28-year-old had played four consecutive Tests for the Boks before getting injured.

Meanwhile, Lions lock Lourens Erasmus will have an operation on his left knee and be out of action for approximately three months.

Erasmus has been sent back to South Africa after he got injured while playing in Japan.