Bloem City Blazers to challenge for T20 Global League

The Bloemfontein franchise taking part in the inaugural T20 Global League will officially be known as the Bloem City Blazers.

The team, which is owned by Hong Kong-based City Group, will be represented by the bold colours of red and yellow, colours of good luck and vitality, and synonymous with their existing brand identity. The logo is highlighted by a flowing flame on the backdrop of a cricket player, two elements that will merge to set the tournament alight with excitement.

The team’s vision is built on the spirit of togetherness, which comes to life in the team motto ‘Be a part, Stand apart’. This inclusive motto will be central towards the team’s vision and mission on and off the field throughout the tournament.

Mr Sushil Kumar, owner of the team, says, ‘he hopes the team identity is one that all South Africans and cricket fans all over the world will grow to love and support.

‘We want to become part of the local community through the game of cricket,’ he said. ‘We want to promote the spirit of true sportsmanship and fair play, while at the same time creating a unique identity through our focus on performance and development.

‘Our mission is to be the most loved team of the Global T20 League. All the teams will obviously want to win the tournament, but we also want to win the hearts and minds of our fans, supporters, sponsors and even our competitors. Our players, coaches and support staff are selected purely based on merit and performance.’

David Miller will be the franchise’s local marquee player, with the tournament’s player auction set to take place on 26 August.

The Cape Town Knight Riders are the only other franchise to have confirmed their team name so far.