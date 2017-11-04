All Blacks outlast Barbarians

The All Blacks surged past the Barbarians in the second half to claim a 31-22 win at Twickenham on Saturday. CRAIG LEWIS reports.

Four South Africans started for the Barbarians, with Harold Vorster and eventual Man of the Match Kwagga Smith particularly impressing on the day, while Akker van der Merwe made an impact off the bench.

Smith was one of the unfortunate few to miss out on selection for the Springboks’ end-of-year tour, and his industrious performance certainly sent out another statement about his credentials to earn higher honours.

The Barbarians led 17-5 at one point in the first half, and by seven points at the break, but ultimately the All Blacks powered past a tiring Barbarians side in the second stanza.

The All Blacks were far from full-strength as they rested a number of first-choice players ahead of the end-of-year Tests, and they would have known they were in for a real contest when the Barbarians scored two early tries.

Talented flyhalf Richie Mo’unga first finished off a well-worked try in the ninth minute, while impressive flanker Steven Luatua then snatched up an intercept in the Baa-Baas’ 22 and darted upfield, before finally putting a flying George Bridge away to score.

The All Blacks did respond with two tries of their own – scored by TJ Perenara and Vaea Fifita – but the first half undoubtedly belonged to the Barbarians, who impressed with their audacious offloading and general all-round accuracy.

With lock Sam Carter having also barged over for the Baa-Baas’ third try at the half-an-hour mark, it meant that the invitational team were able to take a surprise seven-point lead into the break.

They held on to that lead until big All Blacks centre Ngani Laumape powered over under the posts in the 53rd minute, while Sam Cane and Nathan Harris also dotted down before the hour mark.

That triple strike suddenly saw the All Blacks surge into a 31-17 lead, and while Bridge did score a consolation try with the final play of the game, it would be New Zealand who came away with a comfortable victory.

All Blacks – Tries: TJ Perenara, Vaea Fifita, Ngani Laumape, Sam Cane, Nathan Harris. Conversions: Beauden Barrett (3).

Barbarians – Tries: Richie Mo’unga, George Bridge (2), Sam Carter. Conversion: Mo’unga.

All Blacks – 15 David Havili, 14 Waisake Naholo, 13 Anton Lienert-Brown, 12 Ngani Laumape, 11 Seta Tamanivalu, 10 Beauden Barrett (c), 9 TJ Perenara, 8 Jerome Kaino, 7 Ardie Savea, 6 Vaea Fifita, 5 Scott Barrett, 4 Luke Romano, 3 Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 2 Nathan Harris, 1 Kane Hames.

Subs: 16 Asafo Aumua, 17 Tim Perry, 18 Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, 19 Patrick Tuiupulotu, 20 Sam Cane, 21 Tawera Kerr-Barlow, 22 Lima Sopoaga, 23 Matt Duffie.

Barbarians – 15 George Bridge (Crusaders), 14 Julian Savea (Hurricanes & New Zealand), 13 Richard Buckman (Highlanders), 12 Harold Vorster (Lions), 11 Vince Aso (Hurricanes), 10 Richie Mo’unga (Crusaders), 9 Andy Ellis (Kobelco Steelers & New Zealand, c), 8 Luke Whitelock (Highlanders & New Zealand), 7 Kwagga Smith (Lions), 6 Steven Luatua (Bristol & New Zealand), 5 Dominic Bird (Chiefs & New Zealand), 4 Sam Carter (Brumbies & Australia), 3 Atu Moli (Chiefs), 2 Adriaan Strauss (Bulls & South Africa), 1 Jacques van Rooyen (Lions).

Subs: 16 Akker van der Merwe (Sharks),17 Ben Franks (London Irish & New Zealand), 18 Ruan Smith (Toyota Verblitz), 19 Willie Britz (Sunwolves), 20 Ruan Ackermann (Gloucester), 21 Mitchell Drummond (Crusaders), 22 Robert du Preez (Stormers), 23 Dillon Hunt (Highlanders).

Photo: Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images