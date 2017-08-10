Barrett out for rest of the year

Jordie Barrett has been ruled out of the Rugby Championship due to a shoulder injury.

He sustained the injury during the Hurricanes’ Super Rugby semi-final defeat against the Lions, but stayed on the field until the end of the match.

The 20-year-old was included in New Zealand’s squad for the Championship, but on Thursday All Blacks assistant coach Ian Foster confirmed scans revealed Barrett needs to undergo surgery.

‘It’s an operation that is going to knock him out for the rest of the year. While it’s disappointing for him, he’d probably already had a big year and he’s too young an athlete to play through something like this,’ said Foster.

Crusaders fullback David Havili has since been called up to replace Barrett in the All Blacks squad.

Photo: Phil Walter/Getty Images