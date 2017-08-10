Benni: You will see a different CT City

Ahead of their MTN8 quarter-final tie against Polokwane City, Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy suggested that the club will not play the same way that they did under former coach Eric Tinkler.

McCarthy will feature in his first-ever game as head coach against Rise and Shine at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday afternoon, and the former Champions League winning man revealed how the Mother City-based outfit’s tactical approach will differ under his guidance, as opposed to the 2016-17 campaign.

‘I think last year, the team relied a lot on counter-attacks,’ he told reporters.

‘Allowing teams to play against us and hitting them on the counter. For me, I want it to be different, I want us to pressurise the opponents.

‘I like a lot of high-pressing, but if you do it, you have to do it properly and that’s mostly what our training has been about.

‘Putting teams on the back foot via high-pressing. We want different strategies – a lot of high-pressing early on and the teams not settling from the offset,’ he said.

The encounter is scheduled to kick off at 15:00.

Photo: Chris Ricco/Backpagepix

– This story originally appeared on SportsClub.co.za

