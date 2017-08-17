Benni: We will need our AA game against Wits

Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy says they will have to bring their “AA” game against Absa Premiership champions Bidvest Wits if they wish to secure a victory on Friday night.

Benni McCarthy hailed the influence of four-time PSL winning coach Gavin Hunt, who was his coach as a youngster at Seven Stars.

McCarthy won his first-ever game in charge of City, securing a 1-0 win against Polokwane City in the MTN8 quarter-finals last weekend, but the former Champions League winning man expects the tie against Wits to bring about many more challenges.

‘They [Wits] are not the champions for nothing, you see, two-nil down with 10 men, they still managed to win that game [against Golden Arrows] so that just shows you about their character.

‘But it’s because they’ve got, for me, the best coach in the league.

‘So we are going to have to bring our AA game if we want to get something against Wits, because they are experienced, they are a big side.

‘But I think we will be prepared for Wits and they won’t have Hunty on the bench, so I don’t have to face coach,’ he said.

Photo: Chris Ricco/Backpagepix