Benni praises Khune

Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy heaped praise on Itumeleng Khune following his man-of-the-match performance for Kaizer Chiefs in their win against the Citizens.

Goals from Siphiwe Tshabalala and Wiseman Meyiwa handed Chiefs a 2-0 win at the Cape Town Stadium, but the scoreline could have been a lot different had it not been for Khune.

McCarthy sang Khune’s praises in post-match comments, saying that he is the greatest goalkeeper to don the national team jersey.

‘Football is football. Sometimes you win some, sometime you lose some,’ he said after the match.

‘Different team from what we faced so far. We had to play different football where we had to fight. Today, Chiefs wanted the ball to feat, and credit to them, game plan excellent. Hit us on the counter, what we normally do, but they took their chances.

‘Khune coming back has been the difference. That’s why he is Bafana’s all-time best goalkeeper, today was the proof.

‘I made change, I felt the boys needed a shift. I didn’t pay off. As a coach, you hold hand up and back to the drawing board now.

‘We can’t be sulking and we got another tough game against Pirates,’ he concluded.

Photo: Muzi Ntombela/Backpagepix