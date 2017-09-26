Benni laments PSL officiating

Cape Town City coach Benni Mccarthy feels something needs to be done about the poor state of officiating in the Absa Premiership.

The Mother City based-outfit edged Polokwane City 1-0 in their most recent PSL encounter, but the match was marred by suspect decision-making by the referee, which saw a legitimate goal by Lehlohonolo Majoro being ruled out for offside.

Albeit, the home side picked up the victory, the damage was done with both sides fuming at the calls made by the referee and McCarthy highlighted that something will need to be done.

‘I think that moment called for 1998, Bafana vs Angola, when I just swung at that Angolan player, that’s how I felt today, I swear. Just last week I said, I know I am going to be in trouble, but who cares? ‘ he said in post-match comments after the win against Polokwane.

‘We must make awareness, they have to change things.

‘We boast that our league is the best in Africa and we are trying to get on par with the European clubs but we can’t sort our business out at home, we can’t get decent referees,’ he added.

McCarthy’s side was on the end of a wrong decision in their 1-0 loss to Orlando Pirates the week prior to the win against Polokwane, and Benni revealed his annoyance, saying that he would have further been fuming had his team lost.

‘I know I am young and it is going to get me into trouble but I would rather be in trouble but then the referee’s situation is getting sorted.

‘No, I am not defending or just lashing out, because I was on the winning side but if I had lost, I would have been madder than this.”

‘But, this is me winning because I felt last week, against Pirates we threw one point away, we didn’t get a point because of bad refereeing and then today, almost exactly the same, so something has to be done,’ he concluded.

City’s next assignment sees them face Ajax Cape Town in a Cape Derby on Saturday at the Cape Town Stadium with kickoff set for 20:00.

Photo: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix