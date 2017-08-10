Benni hints at more signings

Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy says he is happy with his squad at the moment, but suggested that the arrival of quality new signings would not do any harm to his team.

The Citizens have enjoyed a busy transfer window with the acquisitions of Ayanda Patosi, Craig Martin, Teko Modise, Lyle Lakay and Jeitoso respectively, but the Bafana Bafana all-time top scorer says he would welcome a few quality additions to alleviate the pressure of competing in several competitions during the 2017-18 campaign.

‘Listen, there’s a lot of quality,’ he told reporters at a MTN8 press conference.

‘I’m very happy with the squad I got, but like I said, if you can add more quality players, then why would you want to stop there? The more quality you have, the better chance you give yourself.

‘So for now, I’m very happy with the squad, but if a couple more additions come in – I would welcome them, because it’s going to be a long season.

‘There are also a lot of competitions ahead for the club, so if I have a bigger squad with more quality and depth, the better for me, and that’s where you don’t get injuries, because you are able to give your players ample rest time,’ he added.

The Citizens sent out a press release revealing that they will announce their seventh signing of the transfer window at the Cape Town Stadium on Friday at 12:00.

Photo: Chriss Ricco/Backpagepix

