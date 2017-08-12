Benni counting on Majoro

Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy says he will be counting on former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates forward Lehlohonolo Majoro to be the go-to-guy for goals in the new season.

The Citizens face Polokwane City in the quarter-final of the MTN8 cup, but will be without the services of midfielder Aubrey Ngoma and forward Judas Moseamedi, who was injured while on duty for Bafana Bafana.

When asked who will shoulder most of the goal-scoring responsibilities, the former Champions League winning man pointed to Majoro, in addition to other members of his team who could score goals.

‘Listen, I think Majoro is experienced and obviously we have been trying to get him to work as hard as possible so we can get him in the best possible shape we can,’ he told reporters at a MTN8 press conference.

‘Then you have a guy who can get between 15-20 goals for you, if you able to get his fitness in peak form in time for the season. He can be sharp in front of goal.

‘He knows where the goals are, he is an important member of the squad. He will be my go-to-guy. But then you also have Lebo there, who has plenty of goals as an attacking midfielder.

‘So between Majoro, Lebo and getting Ayanda Patosi back to the level where he should be – there you have another who can chip in with 5-10 goals coming in from the wide areas.

‘Lyle Lakay, Denis Masina, Letsie Koapeng and then we have Lala [Craig Martin], who has worked exceptionally hard and impressed me during pre-season, but yeah, impressing in training and playing at highest level are two different things.

‘I think we are okay, we have a lot of guys who have goals in them. I think if they can just continue to tip the goal tally in matches, then you don’t have to rely on a 15 or 20-goal-scoring striker, but your team has to chip in,’ he concluded.

