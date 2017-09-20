Benni calls officiating into question in Pirates loss

Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy says Orlando Pirates deserved their 1-0 win on Tuesday, but suggested that the referee played a part in the result.

Thabo Qalinge’s late strike sealed maximum points for Milutin Sredojevic’s side, but the match was marred by an incident in the first half when City striker Lehlohonolo Majoro appeared to have scored a legitimate goal. However, the referee adjudged Major to have impeded Wayne Sandilands, but replays suggested otherwise.

‘We did fairly well,’ McCarthy said in post-match comments.

‘We had complete control of the game, but when you don’t take your chances and you have the kind of referee on such a day then it’s always difficult.

‘Best team at the end of the day won. They are in good voice and spirit.

‘They got a lot of quick players up front and they were clinical when it mattered the most.

‘Unfortunately, as against Kaizer Chiefs, we played well again, but in the most important areas the guys seem to start panicking, not putting the ball in the back of the net.

‘And if you don’t put the ball at the back of the net, you don’t win games,’ he concluded.

City host Polokwane City in their next PSL clash on Friday at the Cape Town Stadium, with kick-off set for 20:00.

Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix