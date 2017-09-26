Ben Stokes arrested in Bristol

Stokes will miss the third ODI against the West Indies

Ben Stokes has been arrested by Bristol police after an incident early on Monday morning which also involved England teammate Alex Hales.

Both players have been dropped by England for the ODI against the West Indies at The Oval on Thursday and according to reports, Hales was in Bristol on Tuesday helping police with enquiries.

Andrew Strauss, the England director of cricket, gave his statement to the media at The Oval on Tuesday.

‘Ben Stokes and Alex Hales will not be available for the one-day international match against West Indies at The Oval.

‘Stokes was arrested in the early hours of Monday morning, 25 September, following an incident in Bristol.

‘He was held overnight and released under investigation – without charge – late on Monday and will not join the team in London.

‘Hales, who was with Stokes on Sunday night, did not train this morning and has returned voluntarily to Bristol today to help Police with their enquiries.

‘You will understand that we cannot offer further detail at this stage but will provide any updates when we can.’

This is not the first time Stokes had had a brush with authority.

In 2011, he was arrested for obstructing a policeman, erroneously, he says in his autobiography: he was trying to calm down an aggressive friend. Nevertheless, he spent the night in a cell, describing it as the worst night of his life.

In 2013, he was sent from an England Lions tour of Australia for persistent late-night drinking.

In 2014, he missed the World T20 championship after breaking his hand after the last tour game in the West Indies. He had smashed into a locker in frustration after being dismissed.

More to follow …