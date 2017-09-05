Baxter: We have to take the game to them

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter says his side will have a different approach to their upcoming Fifa World Cup qualifier against Cape Verde on Tuesday.

The South African National Team fell to a 2-1 defeat against the Blue Sharks last week after Tokelo Rantie’s 14th minute opener was cancelled out by a brace from Nuno Rocha.

Baxter insists he will deploy a different set of tactics as Bafana Bafana look to claim all three points on home soil.

‘We have decided to make a couple of changes for tonight’s game and we are also thinking about using a different formation,’ Baxter told the media.

‘We’ve gotta be thinking that this is South African soil, they are coming to us, so we have to take the game to them.’

The Bafana Bafana mentor expects a totally different game at the Moses Mabhida Stadium against a Cape Verde side, who he expects to defend for most of the match.

‘This is not a do or die clash like the media hypes it up. If we get 9 points from the remaining games we qualify, no worries,’ he added.

‘Cape Verde will be confident and buoyed by the three points. They will be resilient and try defend deeper and hit on the counter.

‘We are as prepared as we can be. We had one and half days off. We tried to recuperate and prepare tactically for the game.

‘Its a totally different game. the other was in Praia on an astro turf, this one is in Durban on a natural pitch. Huge difference.’

Kick-off has been set for 19:00.