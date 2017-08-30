Baxter: We have nothing to lose

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter says his side has ‘nothing to lose’ when they take on Cape Verde in their Fifa World Cup qualifier on Friday.

The South African national team will travel to the Estadio Nacional de Cabo Verde when they take on the Blue Sharks in the first leg, before returning to the Moses Mabhida Stadium for the second leg on 5 September.

The 64-year-old coach believes Bafana Bafana can overcome the Creoles in both legs if they give it their all, insisting they have ‘nothing to lose’.

‘They have absolutely nothing to lose, but that is a side that can cause a lot of harm; they can be dangerous because they will play with freedom,’ Baxter told Safa.net.

‘But I honestly believe if we put it all in this game, we should win.’

Bafana Bafana against Cape Verde kicks off at 20:30.