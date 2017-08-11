Baxter urges Bafana to stay positive

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has called on his side to remain positive ahead of their Chan qualifier against Zambia on Saturday.

The quarter-final clash between the two sides has been set for Saturday, 12 August, at Buffalo City Stadium in East London.

Baxter says this is because of the many withdrawals that have befallen his squad, but he adds that they will be ready by the time the match starts.

Despite many players withdrawing from national team duty, Baxter believes his side have prepared well for the battle against Chipolopolo.

‘We have done what we can with the constraints that we have, and we will go into the game with a positive attitude,’ Baxter told Safa.net.

‘Given the fact that Zambia will come here with probably their best team, we are under no illusion that it is going to be a difficult game.’

The 64-year-old coach admits that his biggest challenge is getting his team on the ‘same page’ in terms of players coming in and out of the squad.

‘We have to focus on making our squad a team first, that’s the biggest thing. You bring them in from all over the country and have a couple of training sessions and they have to try and become a team,’ he added.

‘It’s not impossible, we must just get them on the same page. We have to give them that sense of security so that they go out there and express themselves individually.

‘But it becomes difficult when you have players coming in and going out, but that’s our challenge and we have to deal with it.’

Bafana Bafana against Zambia kicks off at 15:00.