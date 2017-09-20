Baxter names 25-man squad for World Cup qualifier

Stuart Baxter has named his 25-man Bafana Bafana squad which will do duty against Burkina Faso in a 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifying encounter.

Baxter’s charges will be looking to put the disappointment of back-to-back defeats against Cape Verde behind them when they host Burkina Faso at FNB Stadium on Saturday, October 7.

South Africa were dealt a major blow in their bid to qualify for next year’s continental showpiece as Fifa ordered them to replay their encounter against Senegal due to match manipulation.

Although their chances of joining the 31 other teams at the World Cup is slim, Baxter’s charges still have an outside chance and will have to win their remaining encounters.

The full 25-man squad:

Goalkeepers:

Itumeleng Khune, Wayne Sandilands, Ronwen Williams

Defenders:

Morgan Gould, Erick Mathoho, Reeve Frosler, Thami Mkhize, Sifiso Hlanti, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Tebogo Langerman, Clayton Daniels

Midfielders:

Andile Jali, Hlompho Kekana, Bongani Zungu, Kamohelo Mokotjo, Themba Zwane, Keagan Dolly, Thulani Serero

Forwards:

Phakamani Mahlambi, Lebo Mothibe, Lebogang Manyama, Bradley Grobler, Dino Ndlovu, Percy Tau

Photo: Steve Haag/BackpagePix