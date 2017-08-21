Baxter names 25-man Bafana squad

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has named his 25-man squad that will do duty against Cape Verde in the 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

Following their failure to qualify for the 2018 Chan tournament, Baxter has named a strong squad to face Cape Verde, with the first-leg encounter taking place on September 1st.

Baxter has made four changes to his side, with Morgan Gould, Thulani Serero, Daylon Claasen and Bradley Grobler for Lorenzo Gordinho, Aubrey Ngoma, Sibusiso Vilakazi and Thamsanqa Gabuza respectively.

Baxter spoke of the need for continuation after selecting his squad, in addition to revealing that he has the utmost faith in his charges.

‘It was important that we retain the bulk of the squad for the sake of continuity,’ he told safa.net.

‘We would have wanted to see some more players, but on the other hand it is crucial that we don’t tamper much with a winning side – if it ain’t broken, why fix it?

‘I am confident that we will do well with this side because if you think about it, this will be a continuation of the work we did in the last camp against Nigeria – too many changes will mean all the work we did in the previous match would have been thrown away,’ he said.

The full Bafana Bafana team:

Goalkeepers:

Itumeleng Khune (Kaizer Chiefs)

Darren Keet (Bidvest Wits)

Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United)

Defenders:

Ramahlwe Mphahlele (Kaizer Chiefs)

Rivaldo Coetzee (Ajax Cape Town)

Eric Mathoho (Kaizer Chiefs)

Thulani Hlatshwayo (Bidvest Wits)

Morgan Gould (SuperSport United)

Abbubaker Mobara (Orlando Pirates)

Sifiso Hlanti (Bidvest Wits)

Tebogo Langerman (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Midfielders:

Hlompho Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Keagan Dolly (Montpellier)

Andile Jali (KV Oostende)

Kamohelo Mokotjo (FC Twente)

Dean Furman (SuperSport United)

Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Thulani Serero (Vitesse)

Bongani Zungu (Vitoria Guimaraes)

Strikers:

Daylon Claasen (Bidvest Wits)

Percy Tau (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Lebogang Manyama (Cape Town City)

Tokelo Rantie (Gençlerbirliği)

Bradley Grobler (SuperSport United)

Kermit Erasmus (RC Lens)

Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/Backpagepix