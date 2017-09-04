Baxter: I foresee a very competitive game

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has called on his side to respond when they take on Cape Verde in their critical Fifa World Cup qualifier at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Tuesday.

The South African national team fell to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Cape Verde in their Group D clash, leaving them third on the table, level on four points with Burkina Faso in second place.

Baxter will be hoping his side can come out with a positive result against the Blue Shark in what he describes as a ‘very competitive’ fixture.

‘It is definitely going to be an open game, considering Cape Verde would be more confident and we would go for it,’ Baxter told the media.

‘Cape Verde would be feeling confident, hopeful, and I foresee a very competitive game.’

Baxter said it was imperative for Bafana Bafana to respond to Friday’s setback quickly, but refused to say how many points a team that will win the Group is likely to have.

The 64-year-old believes that Bafana Bafana are still within a chance of qualifying for the World Cup, after Burkina Faso and Senegal drew in their respective encounters.

‘I am one person who doesn’t want to take things for granted because in such instances, anything is possible. We need to adjust quickly and respond to Friday’s setback,’ he added.

‘The good thing is that Burkina Faso and Senegal drew, which means we are all even again and the race is on.’

Bafana Bafana against Cape Verde kicks off at 19:00.

Photo: Sydney Mahlangu /BackpagePix